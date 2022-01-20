Comparing Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) & Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL)

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) and Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Medical and Juhl Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Medical 9.28% 18.39% 8.19% Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Apollo Medical and Juhl Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Medical $687.18 million 4.38 $37.87 million $1.59 34.06 Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Juhl Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Apollo Medical has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juhl Energy has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Apollo Medical and Juhl Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Medical 0 1 1 0 2.50 Juhl Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Medical currently has a consensus target price of $83.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.17%. Given Apollo Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than Juhl Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Apollo Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Apollo Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of Juhl Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apollo Medical beats Juhl Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner. Apollo Medical Holdings was founded on November 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, CA.

About Juhl Energy

Juhl Energy, Inc. is engaged in renewable-energy industry, which provides a range of clean energy solutions with a focus on wind, solar, biomass and natural gas systems. It also focuses on competitive, clean energy solutions and community based wind power development, ownership and management throughout the U. S. and Canada. The company operates its business through the following segments: Renewable Energy Development, Renewable Power Plant Ownership and, Energy and Field services. The Renewable Energy Development segment includes wind, solar and cogeneration energy development, construction and related products and services. The Renewable Power Plant Ownership segment owns and operates consolidated wind farms or other clean energy investments. The Energy and Field services segment provides business-to-business engineering consulting services, asset management, and turbine and tower maintenance services. Juhl Energy was founded by Daniel J. Juhl and Mary Juhl on June 20, 2008 and is headquartered in Chanhassen, MN.

