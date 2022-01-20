Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) Short Interest Up 17.9% in December

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ADDXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDXF opened at $1.56 on Thursday. Addex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

