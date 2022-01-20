Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Short Interest Update

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 421,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ALBKY opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Alpha Services and has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32.

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management & Insurance, Investment Banking & Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

