$55.63 Million in Sales Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to post $55.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.05 million and the lowest is $55.04 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $47.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $211.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $209.32 million to $213.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $224.28 million, with estimates ranging from $212.75 million to $238.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RPT Realty by 176.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after buying an additional 796,018 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 103.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 550,455 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 222.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 475,619 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 63.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,012,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,897,000 after acquiring an additional 282,959 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.35. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

