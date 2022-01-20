Raymond James Weighs in on Montage Gold Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Montage Gold in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Shares of CVE:MAU opened at C$0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.65. Montage Gold has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.81.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.02.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.