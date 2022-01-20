Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will report sales of $72.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.50 million. Camtek reported sales of $48.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $268.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $268.00 million to $268.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $292.63 million, with estimates ranging from $290.90 million to $295.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $38.39 on Thursday. Camtek has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

