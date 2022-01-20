ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €41.00 by Morgan Stanley

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €41.00 ($46.59) target price by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MT. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €40.56 ($46.09).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($34.95).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

