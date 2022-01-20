Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €14.70 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on ENI in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price target on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.59 ($16.58).

ETR ENI opened at €13.43 ($15.26) on Monday. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €8.16 ($9.27) and a fifty-two week high of €12.81 ($14.56). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.02.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

