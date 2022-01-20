Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €785.00 by Morgan Stanley

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €785.00 ($892.05) target price by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KER. Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) price target on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €854.00 ($970.45) target price on Kering in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($840.91) target price on Kering in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($943.18) price target on Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €805.00 ($914.77).

Shares of Kering stock opened at €680.80 ($773.64) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €697.47 and its 200-day moving average price is €691.56. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($474.32).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

