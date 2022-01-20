JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($111.36) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €103.79 ($117.94).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €97.86 ($111.20) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €91.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a 12-month high of €96.39 ($109.53).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

