Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Down 9.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s share price was down 9.3% on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $34.00. The company traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $19.96. Approximately 46,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,209,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $2,281,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 72,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,279,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,438,903. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.