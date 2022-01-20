Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) PT Raised to €94.00 at UBS Group

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from €93.00 ($105.68) to €94.00 ($106.82) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Solvay from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of Solvay stock opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. Solvay has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $13.40.

