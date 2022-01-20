Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) PT Lowered to €30.10

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from €30.70 ($34.89) to €30.10 ($34.20) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SZGPY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.78.
Shares of SZGPY opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.
Salzgitter Company Profile
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.
