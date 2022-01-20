Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) PT Lowered to €30.10

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from €30.70 ($34.89) to €30.10 ($34.20) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SZGPY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.36) to €28.50 ($32.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Shares of SZGPY opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Salzgitter had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

