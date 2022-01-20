SEA (NYSE:SE) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.36.

NYSE SE opened at $167.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.14. The company has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.27. SEA has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in SEA by 78.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,612,147,000 after buying an additional 3,609,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 520.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at $639,249,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 487.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $288,931,000 after purchasing an additional 752,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

