Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,000

Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,500 ($34.11) to GBX 2,000 ($27.29) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FRRDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Frontier Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 2,408 ($32.86) to GBX 1,855 ($25.31) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of FRRDF stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Frontier Developments has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

