Brokers Set Expectations for CT Real Estate Investment’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research report issued on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$125.54 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

