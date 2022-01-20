Analysts Set Expectations for AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.26. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ FY2026 earnings at $12.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.38.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $245.97 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $160.94 and a 52 week high of $257.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 87.97%.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

