Heritage Financial (HFWA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Heritage Financial to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 40.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HFWA opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.63. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heritage Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,519 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Heritage Financial worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

