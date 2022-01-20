Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.85. The business had revenue of C$7.02 million for the quarter.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.