Comparing Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gravity and Farfetch’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $344.25 million 1.30 $50.16 million $10.03 6.43 Farfetch $1.67 billion 5.10 -$3.35 billion ($7.37) -3.27

Gravity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Farfetch. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gravity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Gravity has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gravity and Farfetch, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A Farfetch 1 2 8 0 2.64

Farfetch has a consensus price target of $51.45, suggesting a potential upside of 113.50%. Given Farfetch’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than Gravity.

Profitability

This table compares Gravity and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 18.52% 38.70% 27.98% Farfetch -43.15% N/A -26.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Gravity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business. The Online Game Development Business focuses on developing and servicing competitive games with various genres and unique features such as Ragnarok Online II, Requiem online, and Pucca Racing. The Game Publishing Business seeks to expand its business into publishing, music, merchandising, and animation. The Mobile Game Business develops mobile games based on Ragnarok Online and offers role-playing games, shooting, puzzle, and sports genres in its mobile game collection. The Multi Platform Business offers online and mobile games, and is currently in the process of developing Ragnarok DS, PSP, and XBOX 360 Live PSN. The One Source Multi Use Business invests continually to improve the quality of the game industry. The Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)Business covers network games based on IPTV, imbedded games based on STB, and new game services

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

