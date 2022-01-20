Contrasting SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SPI Energy alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SPI Energy and Everspin Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Everspin Technologies 0 0 0 1 4.00

SPI Energy currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 296.04%. Everspin Technologies has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.44%. Given SPI Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than Everspin Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

SPI Energy has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Everspin Technologies has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPI Energy and Everspin Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $138.63 million 0.52 -$6.51 million N/A N/A Everspin Technologies $42.03 million 4.13 -$8.51 million ($0.05) -177.16

SPI Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Everspin Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares SPI Energy and Everspin Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A Everspin Technologies -1.95% -4.80% -2.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Everspin Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SPI Energy beats Everspin Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America. The company was founded on January 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.