FY2021 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Cut by Analyst

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

EGO stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 9.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 11.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,995,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 307,190 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.