Fuller, Smith & Turner’s (FSTA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.64) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.28) to GBX 800 ($10.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.28) to GBX 850 ($11.60) and set an add rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 900 ($12.28) to GBX 850 ($11.60) and set an add rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of FSTA opened at GBX 712 ($9.71) on Monday. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 12-month low of GBX 580 ($7.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 977.73 ($13.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £439.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 690.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 741.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

