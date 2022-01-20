WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,900 ($25.92) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SMWH. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($29.74) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($25.11) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.38) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.38) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,564 ($21.34) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WH Smith has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,040.57 ($27.84).

SMWH opened at GBX 1,662.50 ($22.68) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,479.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,579.37. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,303 ($17.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,064 ($28.16).

In related news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($22.77), for a total transaction of £496,827.92 ($677,893.19). Also, insider Nicky Dulieu acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,532 ($20.90) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($52,258.15).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

