Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 21,927 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,353% compared to the typical daily volume of 894 put options.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. Zogenix has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business’s revenue was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zogenix will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zogenix by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zogenix by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

