National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,200. The company traded as high as $74.35 and last traded at $74.08, with a volume of 395901 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.80.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NGG. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,120 ($15.28) to GBX 1,105 ($15.08) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $873.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in National Grid by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 46.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.13.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd.

About National Grid (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

