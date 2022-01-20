Echo Energy’s (ECHO) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Echo Energy stock opened at GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Monday. Echo Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.90 ($0.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of £5.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.58.

Echo Energy Company Profile

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

