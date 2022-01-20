JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Price Target to GBX 340

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($6.14) to GBX 340 ($4.64) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.55) to GBX 510 ($6.96) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.64) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 520 ($7.10) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Countryside Properties to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 521 ($7.11) to GBX 342 ($4.67) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 500.44 ($6.83).

Shares of CSP opened at GBX 328.80 ($4.49) on Monday. Countryside Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 294 ($4.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.91). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 436.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 486.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

In other Countryside Properties news, insider John W. Martin purchased 47,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.74) per share, with a total value of £199,920.27 ($272,779.74). Also, insider Iain McPherson purchased 55,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 417 ($5.69) per share, for a total transaction of £233,248.95 ($318,254.81).

Countryside Properties Company Profile

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

