State Street (NYSE:STT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “State Street’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Solid new business servicing wins, strategic acquisitions, global reach, efforts to technologically upgrade operations, and a strong balance sheet position are expected to keep supporting State Street’s profitability. The company's capital deployments reflect strong liquidity position through which it is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value. However, pressure on margins due to lower interest rates remains concerning and will likely hurt revenues in the near term. Elevated expenses due to the company's constant restructuring efforts are expected to hamper the bottom line.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.25.

STT opened at $93.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. State Street has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average is $91.63.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in State Street by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after purchasing an additional 909,022 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in State Street by 1.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,327,547,000 after purchasing an additional 228,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in State Street by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in State Street by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

