Lundin Mining Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.32.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LUN. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.29.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$10.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.39. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.56 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$7.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,965,740.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at C$943,329,707.89. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

