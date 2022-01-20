KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Stock analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTNX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average of $35.56.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $5,794,917.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Nutanix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,210,000 after purchasing an additional 601,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nutanix by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,346 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,155,000 after acquiring an additional 283,965 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,526 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,672,000 after acquiring an additional 141,474 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

