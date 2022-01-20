AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,850 ($25.24) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 2,280 ($31.11). Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.84) price objective on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of AB Dynamics stock opened at GBX 1,740 ($23.74) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,760.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,863.36. AB Dynamics has a 52 week low of GBX 1,480 ($20.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,470 ($33.70). The stock has a market cap of £393.68 million and a PE ratio of 132.82.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

