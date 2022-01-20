Seaport Res Ptn Upgrades Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) to Buy

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $214.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $211.39 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $166,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total transaction of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $368,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,626,000 after acquiring an additional 110,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,106,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

