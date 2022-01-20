Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) and Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Financial Contrast

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) and Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Brown & Brown shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Brown & Brown shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Brown & Brown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public 23.88% 15.12% 4.52% Brown & Brown 19.72% 15.19% 6.44%

Risk and Volatility

Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brown & Brown has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Willis Towers Watson Public and Brown & Brown, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 0 0 0 0 N/A Brown & Brown 0 5 3 0 2.38

Brown & Brown has a consensus target price of $66.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.28%. Given Brown & Brown’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brown & Brown is more favorable than Willis Towers Watson Public.

Dividends

Willis Towers Watson Public pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Brown & Brown pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Willis Towers Watson Public pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brown & Brown pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brown & Brown has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years. Willis Towers Watson Public is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Brown & Brown’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $9.35 billion 3.02 $996.00 million $17.69 12.81 Brown & Brown $2.61 billion 6.98 $480.48 million $2.05 31.53

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Brown & Brown. Willis Towers Watson Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brown & Brown, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses on helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail Segment receives fees in lieu of commissions. The National Programs segment acts as a managing general agent and provides professional liability and related package products for certain professionals, a range of insurance products for individuals, flood coverage, and targeted products and services designated for specific industries, trade groups, governmental entities and market niches. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance, primarily through independent agents and brokers, as well as company’s retail agents. The Services segment provides insurance-related services, including third-party claims administration and comprehensive medical utilization management services in both the workers’ compensation and all-lines liability arenas, as well as medicare Set-aside services, social securi

