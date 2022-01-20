Truist Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.06. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $43,874,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 202.1% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,205 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 46,092.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,720,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 175.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,488 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.2% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,465,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.