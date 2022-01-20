Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Altria Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.76 EPS.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.
Altria Group Company Profile
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.