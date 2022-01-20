Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Altria Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. Altria Group has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

