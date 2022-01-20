Textron (TXT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Textron (NYSE:TXT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Textron has set its FY21 guidance at $3.20 to $3.30 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $3.200-$3.300 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Textron to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Textron stock opened at $74.81 on Thursday. Textron has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $79.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.35%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 174,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

