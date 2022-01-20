Kearny Financial (KRNY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $53.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

KRNY stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $27,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total transaction of $49,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,150 shares of company stock valued at $295,710. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 46,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after acquiring an additional 20,143 shares in the last quarter. 63.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

