FY2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.48 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.66. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.47 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

