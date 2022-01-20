Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $275.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) will announce sales of $275.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Costamare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $278.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $269.70 million. Costamare posted sales of $119.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costamare will report full-year sales of $780.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $773.06 million to $789.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Costamare.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $216.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMRE. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costamare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Costamare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costamare during the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Costamare by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Costamare by 83.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Costamare by 112.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMRE opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costamare has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

