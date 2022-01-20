Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWMAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $552.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 33.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

