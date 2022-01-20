Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) Insider Sells £28,500 in Stock

Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS) insider Matthew Grainger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.78), for a total transaction of £28,500 ($38,886.61).

ALS opened at GBX 60 ($0.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £70.39 million and a PE ratio of -6.72. Altus Strategies plc has a twelve month low of GBX 51 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 91.99 ($1.26). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 64.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Altus Strategies Company Profile

Altus Strategies plc, together its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects, including Korali Sud (Diba) gold project and Lakanfla gold project located in Western Mali; Tabakorole gold project and Pitiangoma Est gold project located in Southern Mali; Wadi Jundi gold project, Bakriyah gold project, Abu Diwan gold project, Wadi Dubur gold project located in Egypt; Laboum gold project located in Northern Cameroon; Bikoula iron ore project located in Southern Cameroon; Agdz copper-silver project, Takzim copper-zinc project, Zaer copper project, and Ammas zinc-lead project located in Central Morocco; Igzougza copper-silver project, Azrar copper project, and Tata copper project located in Western Morocco; Daro copper-gold project and Zager copper-gold project located in Northern Ethiopia; and Leopard Rock gold prospect located in Western Liberia.

