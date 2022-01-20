BMO Capital Markets Increases Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Price Target to C$23.00

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on Victoria Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Victoria Gold stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Victoria Gold has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

