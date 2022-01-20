Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company involved in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s product candidate includes YTX-7739.Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:YMTX opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.60. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.16. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.18% and a negative net margin of 605.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.