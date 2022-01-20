Robin Hallam Buys 30,000 Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4) Stock

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4) insider Robin Hallam acquired 30,000 shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($13,098.65).

Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus stock opened at GBX 30.90 ($0.42) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 27.77. Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 21 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 35 ($0.48).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

