Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Coverage Initiated at Wedbush

Research analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.81% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $6.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

MTH opened at $104.80 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.97 and its 200-day moving average is $107.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 24.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 162.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 51,968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 41.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

