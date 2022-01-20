Kape Technologies Plc (LON:KAPE) Insider Ido Erlichman Sells 650,000 Shares of Stock

Kape Technologies Plc (LON:KAPE) insider Ido Erlichman sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.46), for a total value of £2,600,000 ($3,547,550.83).

Shares of LON KAPE opened at GBX 373 ($5.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 31.18. Kape Technologies Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 159.52 ($2.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 460 ($6.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 415.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Kape Technologies from GBX 380 ($5.18) to GBX 410 ($5.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

