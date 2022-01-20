Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €49.00 by UBS Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €49.00 ($55.68) price target by UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RNO. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Renault in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Renault in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renault presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.77 ($44.06).

Shares of RNO opened at €33.94 ($38.57) on Tuesday. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($114.43). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.62.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

