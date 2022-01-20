Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) Insider Kevin Troup Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) insider Kevin Troup bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.50) per share, for a total transaction of £9,150 ($12,484.65).

LON BGS opened at GBX 182.80 ($2.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £574.45 million and a P/E ratio of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 224.57. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.80 ($2.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269.19 ($3.67).

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

