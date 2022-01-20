Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $50.00. The stock traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 5051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UPWK. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.82.

In other news, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $187,125.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,016. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,923 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,654,000 after acquiring an additional 509,479 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,006,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,452,000 after acquiring an additional 365,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,240,000 after buying an additional 385,715 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.08 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

